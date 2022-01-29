Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,896 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

