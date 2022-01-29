Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,125 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $26,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $23.30 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

