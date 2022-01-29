Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 9,605 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 431,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after acquiring an additional 307,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 217,984 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.