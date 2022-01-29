Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 11,513 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.09.
In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
