Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 11,513 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.