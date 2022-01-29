Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.37

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 116092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

