AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $87.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

