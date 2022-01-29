AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96. Toast, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

