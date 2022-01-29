AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $127.97 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

