AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.00 and a 200-day moving average of $377.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

