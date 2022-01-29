AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.