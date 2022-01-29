Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $223.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.