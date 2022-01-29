Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 127,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,793,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,838.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2,824.01. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,810.20 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

