Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,838.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,824.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,810.20 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

