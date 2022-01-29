Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,831.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,806.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,801.56 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.