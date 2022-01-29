AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 501,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

