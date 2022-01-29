AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC raised its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heska by 618.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heska by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Heska by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average of $214.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.88 and a beta of 1.56. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $125.16 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

