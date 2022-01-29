AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,340 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 137,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -330.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

