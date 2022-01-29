AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Shares of PENN opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

