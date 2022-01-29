AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Avient by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.45 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.