AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 51,765 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,765 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,743,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

TENB stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

