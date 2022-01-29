Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Alstom in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

EPA ALO opened at €29.00 ($32.95) on Tuesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a one year high of €37.37 ($42.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.05.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

