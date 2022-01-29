Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

ARR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.58.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

TSE:ARR opened at C$9.24 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a market cap of C$244.99 million and a P/E ratio of -124.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.