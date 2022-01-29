Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

MO opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

