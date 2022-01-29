Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

NYSE MO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.48. 7,548,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.