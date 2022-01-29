Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

