Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

AMBA stock opened at $129.50 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

