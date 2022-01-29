American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 22,132 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NYSE NUS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

