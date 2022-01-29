American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 30,408 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Quidel worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,959,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Quidel by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

