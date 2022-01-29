American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Terex worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 14.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Terex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 55.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEX stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

