American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

