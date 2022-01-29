American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Pan American Silver worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 291,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

