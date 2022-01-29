American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 33,054 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of United Community Banks worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

