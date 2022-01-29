American Century Companies Inc. Sells 26,834 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,834 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Shares of IONS opened at $31.68 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

