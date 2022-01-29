American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $215.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $168.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

