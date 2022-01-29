American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 64.5% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

NYSE AMT opened at $246.77 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.