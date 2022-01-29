Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Down 2.2%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 112,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 175,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on USA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The company has a market cap of C$147.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.25 million. Analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

