AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $134.99. 956,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,953. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $112.53 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.