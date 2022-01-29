Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post $84.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $70.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $307.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.93 million to $309.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $368.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $84,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

