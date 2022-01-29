AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0012

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $4,635.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.42 or 0.06784336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.38 or 0.99980192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

