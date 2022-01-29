Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 394,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,388. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

