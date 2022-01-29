Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.59 million to $13.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $61.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 478,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,207. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cellectis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

