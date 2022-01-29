Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. Chevron posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,803,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,969,264. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,883 shares of company stock worth $66,189,185. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

