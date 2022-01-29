Analysts Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL opened at $148.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,868,073. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

