Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.15. SunPower reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,962. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1,714.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

