Analysts Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,955. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

