Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $813.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post $813.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.00 million and the lowest is $786.20 million. EnerSys reported sales of $751.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 304,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

