Analysts Expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Silvergate Capital posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

SI traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

