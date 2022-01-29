Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock remained flat at $$39.01 during midday trading on Monday. 2,921,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after buying an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

