Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $270.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.