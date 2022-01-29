Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Price Target at $86.22

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $74.16. 832,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,486. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $54,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

